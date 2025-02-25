Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self-governing since treaty came into effect on April 1, 2011.

The Human Services Department currently has an opportunity for a full-time Community Health Nurse (CHN) to become part of a growing team to develop and implement services and programs that make a difference in the health and wellness of the children, families and individuals who are members of the Uchucklesaht Tribe.

This position provides opportunities to:

• Work in partnership with the community to provide comprehensive health care services based on the Tribes Wellness Plan.

• Manage and deliver public health, primary care and home care programs and services in a culturally safe, relational and trauma informed practice.

• Deliver health education, promotion and preventative services.

• Support and assist individuals and families in addressing health issues and enhancing well-being.

• Liaise with and create community partnerships with other health care providers.

Required Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in nursing, with a designation of either Licensed Practical Nurse or Registered Nurse.

• Current practicing registration with the BC College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).

• 3 years’ experience in advanced nursing assessment skills with special emphasis on community health care. Experience working in a First Nations community or equivalent organization is preferred.

• Valid Driver’s license.

• Current CPR C certification.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government offers competitive wage (between $41.00 - $60.00/hour) and benefits package commensurate with qualifications and experience.