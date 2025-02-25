Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self-governing since treaty came into effect on April 1, 2011.
The Human Services Department currently has an opportunity for a full-time Community Health Nurse (CHN) to become part of a growing team to develop and implement services and programs that make a difference in the health and wellness of the children, families and individuals who are members of the Uchucklesaht Tribe.
This position provides opportunities to:
• Work in partnership with the community to provide comprehensive health care services based on the Tribes Wellness Plan.
• Manage and deliver public health, primary care and home care programs and services in a culturally safe, relational and trauma informed practice.
• Deliver health education, promotion and preventative services.
• Support and assist individuals and families in addressing health issues and enhancing well-being.
• Liaise with and create community partnerships with other health care providers.
Required Qualifications:
• Bachelor’s degree in nursing, with a designation of either Licensed Practical Nurse or Registered Nurse.
• Current practicing registration with the BC College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).
• 3 years’ experience in advanced nursing assessment skills with special emphasis on community health care. Experience working in a First Nations community or equivalent organization is preferred.
• Valid Driver’s license.
• Current CPR C certification.
Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca
Uchucklesaht Tribe Government offers competitive wage (between $41.00 - $60.00/hour) and benefits package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Please submit resume & cover letter no later than 4:30 pm on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 to: Attention: Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant
In person/by mail: 5251 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 1V1
Emailed to: Lysa.Ray@Uchucklesaht.ca (MS Word or PDF documents)
We thank you for your interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.