Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self-governing since treaty came into effect on April 1, 2011.

The Human Services Department currently has an opportunity for a full-time Community Health Nurse (CHN) to become part of a growing team to develop and implement services and programs that make a difference in the health and wellness of the children, families and individuals who are members of the Uchucklesaht Tribe.

This position provides opportunities to:

•Work in partnership with the community to provide comprehensive health care services based on the Tribes Wellness Plan.

•Manage and deliver public health, primary care and home care programs and services in a culturally safe, relational and trauma informed practice.

•Deliver health education, promotion and preventative services.

•Support and assist individuals and families in addressing health issues and enhancing well-being.

•Liaise with and create community partnerships with other health care providers.

Required Qualifications:

•Bachelor’s degree in nursing, with a designation of either Licensed Practical Nurse or Registered Nurse.

•Current practicing registration with the BC College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).

•3 years’ experience in advanced nursing assessment skills with special emphasis on community health care. Experience working in a First Nations community or equivalent organization is preferred.

•Valid Driver’s license.

•Current CPR C certification.