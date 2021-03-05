Community Health/Home Care Nurse

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a 0.5 FTE Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health/Home Care Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Northern Region territory. You will be working in remote communities – one week in and one week out. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This part-time position may be based out of the communities of Kyuquot or Zeballos.

Responsibilities Include:

Provide comprehensive public health/home care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families, groups and general populations

Preferred Qualifications:

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic nursing charting system will be considered an asset

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

The successful applicant will receive a competitive salary $76,000 – $90,000 (full-time) annually, benefits package, self-directed professional development, regular in-services, and subsidized travel.