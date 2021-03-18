COMMUNITY HUMAN SERVICE COORDINATOR

Responsibilities:

The CHS, will work in the following areas:

  • Income Assistance
  • Family Care Work
  • Health Initiatives
  • Special Projects as required
  • Patient Travel back up support

 

 Preferred Qualifications: 

  • Experience working with families
  • Project management experience a definite asset
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to work well as a team and independently with little supervision.
  • Professional and tact communication skills.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of the community and social programs.
  • Accounting and financial management experience considered an asset.
  • Ability to provide a clean criminal record check
  • College Diploma in an associated field an asset
  • Current Class 5 Drivers License

 

40 hours per week, living wage salary rate dependent upon education/experience

Company

Ehattesaht/Chinehkint

Location

Zeballos

Contact Info

Applicants should submit a letter & resume by Monday March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to Ehattesaht/Chinehkint P.O. Box 59 Zeballos, BC,V0P 2A0 Fax: (250) 761-4156 Email: admin@ehatis.ca

