COMMUNITY HUMAN SERVICE COORDINATOR

Responsibilities:
The CHS, will work in the following areas:
- Income Assistance
- Family Care Work
- Health Initiatives
- Special Projects as required
- Patient Travel back up support
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience working with families
- Project management experience a definite asset
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to work well as a team and independently with little supervision.
- Professional and tact communication skills.
- Demonstrated knowledge of the community and social programs.
- Accounting and financial management experience considered an asset.
- Ability to provide a clean criminal record check
- College Diploma in an associated field an asset
- Current Class 5 Drivers License
40 hours per week, living wage salary rate dependent upon education/experience
Company
Ehattesaht/Chinehkint
Location
Zeballos
Contact Info
Applicants should submit a letter & resume by Monday March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to Ehattesaht/Chinehkint P.O. Box 59 Zeballos, BC,V0P 2A0 Fax: (250) 761-4156 Email: admin@ehatis.ca