Community Service Manager Employment Opportunity

The Ditidaht First Nation, located on south western Vancouver Island, west of Port Renfrew and east of Barkley Sound, is pleased to invite qualified applicants to apply to the permanent, full time position of Community Service Manager.

This position is a member of the management team and reports to the Administrator. The incumbent is responsible for the operation and management of all employees within the Health Department and for consistent department-wide services that adhere to the Nation’s policy and administration expectations. The position requires substantial operational and planning oversight as well as planning and health service delivery system wide. The Manager manages the implementation of department strategies, and the operations of the work unit, including organization structure, and manages the department’s finances and human resources.

The Community Service Manager maintains strict confidentiality in performing their duties and demonstrates the following personal attributes: Integrity, Respect and Unity, Trust, Honesty, Compassion, and Accountability.

Education and Experience

• Degree or Diploma in Public/Community Health, Nursing, Social Work or other related or allied health field, and

• Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the provision of direct service in community-based healthcare delivery systems; or

• An equivalent combination of education, training and experience;

• Minimum of 2 years’ experience managing, directing and leading employees; and liaising with various regulatory agencies;

• Experience developing a variety of written reports, policy and procedures, analyses, presentations and other documentation in accordance with organization directives and/or regulatory guidelines;

• Experience developing, managing and controlling operating budgets;

• Valid Class 5 driver’s licence and reliable vehicle is required;

• Clean criminal record check required;

• Valid standard first aid and CPR certificate may be required.