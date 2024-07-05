The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a dynamic and culturally grounded individual as a Connections Worker with Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS). This term (to July 2025), full-time position will work alongside Social Workers with the family and community to ensure the care, planning, and well-being of children and youth in care. Travel out to the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth nations is necessary with this work. Based out of Port Alberni, this position is supervised by the Guardianship Team Leader.
Responsibilities Include
- Receive referrals from social workers for Nuu-chah-nulth children and youth in care.
- Meet with the referring social worker to gather information about the child/youth to establish priorities for planning.
- Collaboratively creating a plan of action with the family, supports and Nation.
- Help arrange opportunities for children and youth in care to connect with their home community
- Collaborates with social workers, families and communities in the creation of meaningful and relevant cultural plans.
Preferred Qualifications
- Knowledge and familiarity to Nuu-chah-nulth cultural traditions and family systems.
- One to two years of post-secondary education, preferably in the field of Human Services.
- Understanding of the impact of child welfare practices on Indigenous families and communities.
- Excellent listening skills.
- Superior written and oral communication skills.
- Possess networking skills to create strong community connection and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols.
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $70,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm July 16, 2024, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.