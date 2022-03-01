The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator to fill a term (to March 31, 2023), part-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety. This position is based out of Tofino. This position will work to coordinate and plan all community-based team activities, manage, and provide logistical support to the community-based researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists. The Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator will direct community-based researchers and community support workers in establishing community relationships and recruiting project participants.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Supports the project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed

Supports the recruitment, training and management of new team members including Community-based researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists

Collaborates with the community health staff to help build positive relationships and engage community participation

Builds relationships between local community health resources and the communities

Collaborates with Nursing Manager, community Leadership, and Health Leads regarding systemic challenges and barriers

Ensures client/family/community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines and following standards of practice and legal requirements

Preferred Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree relevant to public health with preference for expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health

Previous experience in a research project that collected data and/or biological samples

Experience working with First Nations people and communities

Experience in quantitative and qualitative research methods

Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management

Knowledge of CIHR or PHAC grant management and reporting processes

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Competitive benefit package, salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $55,000 - $72,000 (based on 37.5 hours per week).