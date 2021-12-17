The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Covid Vaccine Project Manager

to fill a term, full-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and

Safety. Based out of Port Alberni, this position reports to the Director of Research to coordinate and plan all team activities, administer project resources, manage research staff, provide logistical support, and manage interactions with the project team. To meet project goals, the Covid Vaccine Project team will use both Indigenous knowledge and scientific methods to evaluate vaccine immune response, effectiveness, and

safety and to inform the development of community pandemic response.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Support the project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives

Provide administrative / research support to team members as needed

Administer the project budget

Support the submission and management of ethics approval applications, participate in the development of protocols, and coordinate fieldwork, data, and bio-specimen collection as well as analysis and evaluation of interventions

Liaise between team institutions and members. Prepare meeting minutes, records, reports, and other documentation as required by NTC, FNHA, SFU, CIHR, First Nation governance bodies, communities, and other partners

Collaborates with Child and Youth Services Manager and Nursing Manager, community Leadership, and Health Leads regarding systemic challenges and barriers

Preferred Qualifications