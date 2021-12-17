The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Covid Vaccine Project Manager
to fill a term, full-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and
Safety. Based out of Port Alberni, this position reports to the Director of Research to coordinate and plan all team activities, administer project resources, manage research staff, provide logistical support, and manage interactions with the project team. To meet project goals, the Covid Vaccine Project team will use both Indigenous knowledge and scientific methods to evaluate vaccine immune response, effectiveness, and
safety and to inform the development of community pandemic response.
Position Duties and Responsibilities
- Support the project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives
- Provide administrative / research support to team members as needed
- Administer the project budget
- Support the submission and management of ethics approval applications, participate in the development of protocols, and coordinate fieldwork, data, and bio-specimen collection as well as analysis and evaluation of interventions
- Liaise between team institutions and members. Prepare meeting minutes, records, reports, and other documentation as required by NTC, FNHA, SFU, CIHR, First Nation governance bodies, communities, and other partners
- Collaborates with Child and Youth Services Manager and Nursing Manager, community Leadership, and Health Leads regarding systemic challenges and barriers
Preferred Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree relevant to public health with expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health.
- Minimum of two years’ experience (with graduate degree) or five years (with undergraduate degree) in
research project management including budgeting, planning and coordination.
- A clear understanding of OCAP and CIHR CHAPTER 9: TCPS2 Ethics Guidelines: Research Involving the
First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples of Canada.
- Expertise in quantitative and qualitative research methods.
- Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management.
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm January 12, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.