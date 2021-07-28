CRISIS RESPONSE PHONE OPERATORS

Successful candidates will be responsible for:
- Supporting, assessing, monitoring and offering support /referrals to those in crisis including assisting agencies and families where needed.
- Provide follow-up and network with appropriate resources (families/schools/referral agencies).
- Database entry and the updating of referral agencies
- Community networking
-
Candidates must have:
- Proven ability to work under highly stressful situations
- Human Service Certificate or proven experience in the field
- Strong computer skills.
- Knowledge of Aboriginal culture and history an asset.
- Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
- A valid drivers license and reliable vehicle.
- Clear criminal record with vulnerable sector clearance.
- Must successfully complete Crisis Intervention Training (provided).
Company
KUU-US CRISIS LINE SOCIETY
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Positions Available: Full Time, Part Time and On Call.
Wage: $19.56 to $23.00 per hour
Please email resumes to kuu-usadvocate@shaw.ca with at least three references.