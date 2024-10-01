Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located

on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on

April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Cultural and Wellness Coordinator to join the Human Services Team responsible for

developing and implementing counselling services and programs that contribute to cultural growth

and physical health and well being of citizens.

Reporting to the Director of Human Services, the Cultural and Wellness Coordinator is responsible for

providing a wide range of supports and services to citizens enabling them to maintain their physical,

social, emotional and mental health. Using a strengths-based approach, the Coordinator engages

children, youth and their families to facilitate positive changes. The Coordinator works with

individuals and families to support them in pursuing traditional and cultural practices as a means of

prevention and healing.

This position provides opportunities to:

• Develop and implement services and programs that incorporate traditional and cultural knowledge, practices, and language.

• Provide counselling, therapy, and programs to support children, youth, and families in developing mental, emotional, and cultural wellness.

• Work with individuals and families to support traditional and cultural practices for prevention and healing.

• Foster connections to cultural knowledge to promote wellness and positive behavior.

• Develop cultural protocols and practices with elders and knowledge keepers.

• Increase family and community identity through cultural education.

• Assist in developing the cultural component of the UTG Health & Wellness Plan.

• Ensure that children’s and youth’s rights and choices are respected and advocated as needed.

• Promote understanding and mutual respect among community members and the community's children/youth.

• Provide crisis intervention and/or emergency response as required.

• Coordinate and support youth programming for at-risk youth, including physical, cultural, and educational activities.

• Will be working closely and calling on the 4 elders that are hired on for their positions. This will keep UTG knowledge keepers involved to maintain proper protocol and cultural teachings to citizens.

• Coordinate cultural teachings and events for citizens

• Work with our at-risk youth and coordinate one on one and group sessions to keep their sense of belonging to community. Coordinate recreational, social and cultural activities.

• Collaborate with our elders and children in care to foster relationships with extended family within UTG, offer family tree workshops.

Qualifications and Experience:

• Post-secondary education in Indigenous Studies or a related Human Services diploma.

• Master’s degree in counselling, Social Work, Psychology, or a relevant human services field.

• Current registration and in good standing with a professional regulatory body.

• 3 years’ experience in clinical counselling with a focus on child and youth mental health, including trauma-informed and culturally sensitive approaches.

• Experience in researching and delivering cultural programs or related work within an indigenous organization. • Valid Driver’s license.

• Current CPR C certification.

• Familiarity with First Nations dialect, traditional healing practices, customs, values, and traditions of Uchucklesaht.

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience (between $35.71 and $41.21/hr) and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).