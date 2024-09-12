The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Usma Family and Child Services (F&CS) is seeking a Cultural Program Coordinator to provide meaningful cultural programming for Nuu-chah-nulth children and youth in care. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position works alongside agency employees, community members and others to promote cultural awareness and pride in the lives of Nuu-chah-nulth children and youth in care. This position requires travel into remote communities including on gravel road, by helicopter, float plane, and boat.
Responsibilities Include
- Design develop and implement cultural programming for children and youth in care.
- Connect with community partners, Nuu-chah-nulth Nations and Nuu-chah-nulth Language speakers in the development, delivery and design of cultural program activities.
- Work with the Usma team to incorporate cultural values and teachings into programs.
- Establish a welcoming and engaging space for program participants and visitors.
- Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports regarding the services provided.
Preferred Qualifications
- Understanding, familiarity and appreciation for Nuu-chah-nulth culture and traditions.
- One to two years of post-secondary education, preferably in the field of indigenous studies, language, sociology, social work, community development, public administration or in any related field of social sciences.
- Experience working with Nuu-chah-nulth communities; with children and youth, or with children and youth in care considered an asset.
- Demonstrated leadership skills, offering positive mentorship to colleagues.
- Must have a car, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Competitive salary and benefits package, based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range dependant on experience $63,000 - $79,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm September 27, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of the Nuu-chah-nulth culture, language, and traditions.)