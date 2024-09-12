The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Usma Family and Child Services (F&CS) is seeking a Cultural Program Coordinator to provide meaningful cultural programming for Nuu-chah-nulth children and youth in care. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position works alongside agency employees, community members and others to promote cultural awareness and pride in the lives of Nuu-chah-nulth children and youth in care. This position requires travel into remote communities including on gravel road, by helicopter, float plane, and boat.

Responsibilities Include

Design develop and implement cultural programming for children and youth in care.

Connect with community partners, Nuu-chah-nulth Nations and Nuu-chah-nulth Language speakers in the development, delivery and design of cultural program activities.

Work with the Usma team to incorporate cultural values and teachings into programs.

Establish a welcoming and engaging space for program participants and visitors.

Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports regarding the services provided.

Preferred Qualifications

Understanding, familiarity and appreciation for Nuu-chah-nulth culture and traditions.

One to two years of post-secondary education, preferably in the field of indigenous studies, language, sociology, social work, community development, public administration or in any related field of social sciences.

Experience working with Nuu-chah-nulth communities; with children and youth, or with children and youth in care considered an asset.

Demonstrated leadership skills, offering positive mentorship to colleagues.

Must have a car, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive salary and benefits package, based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range dependant on experience $63,000 - $79,000.