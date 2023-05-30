The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking two casual Data Analysts (Quantitative and Qualitative) for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety. The Data Analyst works under the leadership of the Director of Research and Director of Health to develop analysis plans for both quantitative and qualitative research. These positions are based out of Port Alberni, but remote work opportunities may be available.

Position Duties and Responsibilities Include

Applies and promotes best practices in Indigenous health research and assist community-based researchers in community engagement.

Collaborates with the research team on collection and recording of research data.

Develops data analysis plan for both quantitative and qualitative research.

Prepares and extracts data for data analysis and report.

Performs qualitative and quantitative data analysis using descriptive and statistical methodologies.

Prepares data summaries, research presentations and posters, project reports, and manuscripts for publication.

Develops and implements knowledge translation and dissemination plans for research project.

Helps maintain and support documentation such as field guidance, data collection procedure, data security policies, and data dictionaries.

Preferred Qualifications

Graduate degree related to Public Health, Health Information Management/Sciences, or Research Methods. A Master’s degree would be an asset.

Minimum of two (2) years of experience with data cleaning, data management, and statistical analysis, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

Experience working with First Nations communities and in Indigenous peoples’ health research practices.

Experience in quantitative and qualitative research methods.

Ability to analyze, interpret and synthesize data and provide recommendations. Attention to detail.

Analytical and critical thinking to determine how best to respond to findings.

Shows initiative, is action-orientated, and can work with minimal supervision. Reliable.

Capable of flexible hours and traveling to remote communities when necessary.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide an acceptable criminal background check.

Hourly wage based on qualifications and experience: $38.97 - $49.74.