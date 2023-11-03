Position Overview

Hours of Work: Full time (35 hours/week)

Place of Work: MHSS office in Tofino

Reports to: President

Wage: $24-29/hr depending on experience, plus Ahousaht/Tofino travel stipend

About MHSS

The Maaqutusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society (MHSS) was incorporated by the Ahousaht Ha’wiih, Chief & Council and advisors in 2012 to ensure that the Ahousaht Nation once again retained control over decisions for and about

economic development in Ahousaht territories, and to ensure that all development activities:

● Benefit the Ahousaht people collectively;

● Respect and reflects Ahousaht cultural values;

● Foster sustainable economic growth in the Ahousaht community; and

● Subscribe to principles of good business and governance.

The role of the Society is to exercise stewardship and sustainable management of Ahousaht territorial resources in a way that balances Ahousaht cultural values, ecological integrity, and the social and economic wellbeing of Ahousaht people.

MHSS is led by the Ahousaht Ha’wiih (hereditary leaders) and includes a variety of initiatives, projects, and sub-companies such as: Stewardship Guardian Program, the Ahous Hakuum Water Taxi, Ahous Fuel Stop, Tofino Wilderness Resort, Ahous Adventures, the Ahousaht Stewardship Guardian Program, and many research and restoration initiatives.

Job Description

MHSS is seeking a dedicated Development Coordinator with a strong focus on grant writing to join our team. The Development Coordinator will be responsible for identifying grant opportunities, developing grant proposals, and managing the grant application and reporting process. This role will play a crucial part in securing funding to support MHSS’s vision and mission to enhance the wellbeing of Ahousaht people, lands and waters. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional writing skills, a strong understanding of grant application processes, and a passion for promoting environmental and cultural stewardship and human health and wellbeing within Indigenous communities.

The Development Coordinator is an integral part of the team, and is expected to work in a respectful manner towards everyone, practicing the Ahousaht values of:

o Iisʔaḱstaƛ—respect one another;

o Haaḥuupstaƛ—teach one another;

o Ya?akstaƛ—care for one another;

o Huupiił’aƛ—help one another; and

o Heshook-ish Tsawalk—everything is one, everything is interconnected.

Ideally, the Development Coordinator will report to work at the MHSS office in Tofino. Alternate arrangements for the right candidate may be considered.

Key Responsibilities

● Research, identify and analyze grant opportunities from various foundations, government agencies, and private donors that align with the organization’s mission and objectives

● Develop and write persuasive grant proposals, ensuring alignment with specific grant requirements and guidelines

● Coordinate with program managers, staff, contractors and community partners to gather relevant information for grant applications

● Maintain a comprehensive database of grants, funding sources, and application deadlines, providing regulate updates to the management team

● Cultivate and maintain relationships with funding organizations and stakeholders to support long-term partnerships and sustainable funding opportunities

● Prepare and submit timely progress reports and grant evaluations to funders, highlighting the impact and outcomes of funded projects

● Stay informed about industry trends, best practices, and changes in grant policies to optimize funding opportunities for the organization

● Support staff in tracking of activities according to grant terms and allocated funding

● Ensure reporting requirements are met

Qualifications

● Post secondary education related to non-profit management, development, fundraising, business or a related field and a minimum of 1 year related experience in grant writing. Other equivalent forms of experience and education will be considered.

● Demonstrated success in securing grants form diverse funding sources and a strong understanding of grant application processes and requirements

● Excellent writing and communication skills with the ability to convey complex ideas and ata in a clear and compelling manner

● Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to manage multiple deadlines and priorities effectively

● Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, Google Suite and grant management software

● Familiarity with and commitment to supporting MHSS Ahoushat’s vision, mission and values.