The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFN) has an opening for the position of Director of Community Services (DCS).

Reporting to the Chief Administrative Officer, the DCS is responsible for providing overall leadership, direction, and support for the planning, delivery, and administration of the KCFN Community Services Department, which includes the health, social development, family services and emergency preparedness.

Duties

General management and administration of KCFN’s Department of Community Services, including:

• Overseeing the health, social development, and family services programs

• Lead the ongoing development of our community emergency preparedness programs

• Assist with developing annual budgets, strategic plans and ensure all department programs are delivered within approved budgets

• Ensure all reporting requirements for department activities are completed on time

• Responsible for employee recruitment, evaluations, professional development

• Seek grants and funding to support new and existing services within the department

• Liaise with various agencies such as Nuu chah nulth Tribal Council, First Nations Health Authority, Island Health, Usma, Ministry of Children and Family Development, RCMP, Emergency Management BC, etc.

Qualifications and Experience

• Prefer a bachelor’s degree in related discipline

• Prefer related post-secondary courses and/or formal training in Social Development, Management and Supervision, Communications, Report and Proposal Writing and Health Education

• Prefer experience working with First Nations

• Prefer experience working in a remote location

• Experience in the development and management of community services programs

• Experience in the development of program policy and funding proposals

• Experience managing and working in a team environment

• Drivers license and ability to travel

• A criminal record check will be required