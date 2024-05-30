The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a dynamic highly organized and skilled leader to serve as Director of Education, Training & Social Development. This position is responsible for the overall direction of department programs and ensures effective day-to-day operations. Based out of Port Alberni, the Director of Education, Training & Social Development will supervise a team of managers for two service delivery programs: Nuu-chah-nulth Employment/Training and Social Development, in addition to overseeing day-to-day operations of Education. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding, respect and cultural understanding of the history of First Nations in relations to education, employment, and social development.

Specific Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Oversees development of strategic plans for multi-program service delivery.

Responsible to oversee Planning and Development of Education, Training and Social Development programs, and the evaluation of such programs.

Provides program evaluation and budget management for all department programs and services.

Oversees all operations and expenditures related to funding streams, balancing funding envelopes and ensuring all accountabilities are met by guiding, coaching, and mentoring the program managers and education staff.

Preferred Qualifications

Master's degree in an education/social services field or related degree with 5+ years of successful management experience in a related field.

Demonstrated successful experience in managing multiple program budgets.

Ability to function independently under pressure while managing multiple concurrent projects and deadlines, including effectively managing crisis or emergency situations.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience working with various levels of government and the community sector.

Effective management, negotiation, communication, problem solving, decision making and inter-personal skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word and Excel), and AIS (database).

Must have a vehicle, valid driver’s licence, and able to travel within NTC Regions.

Give permission to references check any past employer and provide a Criminal Record Check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range (under review)

$95,000 - $115,000.