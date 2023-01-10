The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking an experienced leader to take on the role of Director of Fisheries. This full-time position is based out of Port Alberni and requires frequent travel to all Nuu-chah-nulth territories and other locations in BC.

Position Overview

The Director of Fisheries collaborates with 14 Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations to achieve a wide variety of fisheries-related goals, objectives, and strategic vision to advance the fisheries interests of Nuu-chah-nulth Nations. As a leader, the Director of Fisheries will influence the development and implementation of resource management strategies. This position is accountable for the overall management of the NTC Fisheries Program (Uu-a-thluk), including policies, technical support, field oversight, administers contracts and fisheries agreements; and reports to the NTC Executive, Directors, Ha’wiih, Nations and their members.

Required Qualifications

PhD or Master’s degree in fishery/marine sciences or closely related field.

10-15 years of progressive experience in the Fish/Aquatic natural resources sector in western Canada, including program management, employee supervision, and program administration.

Solid track record of building and maintaining relationships across a wide spectrum of participants in management and governance processes

Practical experience in fish population and aquatic ecology assessments, stock assessment, and restoration planning and implementation

Understanding of fisheries issues, policies and legislation affecting BC First Nations, with ability to interpret and provide strategic direction with respect to federal and provincial government initiatives

Demonstrated ability to develop funding proposals, manage agreements and budgets, and report effectively to funders

Knowledge of marine and coastal governance structures and approaches as these impact fisheries

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy

Competitive Benefits and Salary Range: $95,000 – $127,000 commensurate with education and experience.