The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Director of Research to fill a term, full-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety.
Based out of Port Alberni, this position reports to the Director of Health and works closely with the
Executive Research Director (Epidemiology) and co-investigators from our partnering institutions to oversee study development, implementation, and management of strategies and processes pertaining to the study.
The Director of Research develops and oversees a full range of research services, opportunities, and
resources. This role leads and oversees a team of skilled professionals responsible for planning, designing, testing, and implementing research procedures, and leads the development of key performance indicators (KPI’s) to measure the research performance and support evidence-based decision-making.
Position Duties and Responsibilities
- Working with and supporting senior leadership to determine needs and develop strategies
- Develops and implements a full range of research activities, and resources
- Overseeing regular internal reporting and liaising/coordinating with partner institutions to ensure NTC adherence to funding agreement reporting terms
- Overseeing a team of skilled professionals through the process of gathering requirements, designing, creating, implementing, and maintaining solutions
- Establishing and maintaining relationships with research institutions and with all Nuu-chah-nulth Nations
- Developing and monitoring project budget within the context of the granting agency guidelines, operational demands, and resource constraints
- Evaluating the efficacy and efficiency of processes, making recommendations, and implementing improvements
Preferred Qualifications
- PhD and 5 years of related experience in project management that includes the development and writing of research papers, proposals, reports, and/or contracts, financial administration and human resource management, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience. Experience in an Indigenous health / research setting is highly valued.
- Excellent knowledge of effective communications strategies and technologies.
- Good understanding of qualitative and quantitative research methods.
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm January 12, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted