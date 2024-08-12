EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATOR SUBSTITUTE / ON CALL DAYCARE SUPPORT WORKER | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATOR SUBSTITUTE / ON CALL DAYCARE SUPPORT WORKER

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Early Childhood Educator, Substitute/On Call Support Worker.  On Call positions are ideally available Monday to Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm to assist with the care for the Infant and Toddlers and the 3-5 Age Daycare.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Early Childhood Educator, On Call worker reports to the Daycare Program Manager and is responsible to work with children aged from 0-5 years of age in a licensed day care facility, demonstrating an ability to contribute to a team approach, to guide and care for designated children, initiating and implementing age-appropriate activities.

KNOWLEDEGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:

  • Early Childhood Care Certificate or Early Childhood Assistant;
  • Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act;
  • Emergency Child Care First Aid;
  • 2 Letters of Reference;
  • Able to relate well and develop rapport with children, families and staff.

Wage

$18/hour

Company

Tseshaht First Nation

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

HOW TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:

Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Theresa Burnip, Interim Daycare Manager

by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or

by email: apply@tseshaht.com 

