The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for an Early Childhood Educator Substitute/On Call Daycare Support Worker. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

POSITION SUMMARY

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Early Childhood Educator, Substitute/On Call Support Worker. On Call positions are ideally available Monday to Friday from 7:30am – 5:00pm to assist with the care for the Infant and Toddlers and the 3-5 Age Daycare.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

The Early Childhood Educator, On Call worker reports to the Daycare Program Manager and is responsible to work with children aged from 0-5 years of age in a licensed day care facility, demonstrating an ability to contribute to a team approach, to guide and care for designated children, initiating and implementing age-appropriate activities.

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas: • Early Childhood Care Certificate or Early Childhood Assistant; • Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act; • Emergency Child Care First Aid; • 2 Letters of Reference; • Able to relate well and develop rapport with children, families and staff.