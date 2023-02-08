The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Child & Youth Department is seeking casual Early Years Outreach Workers (effective April 1, 2023). The position is a key resource to support families (prenatally, postnatally and with children 0 - 18) in meeting their child’s health, developmental, social, and emotional goals; and strengthening the parent’s confidence and skills in parenting. Based out of Port Alberni, the Early Years Outreach Worker will do home visits with parents to address concerns regarding child development. The position is required to travel into remote Southern Region Nuu-chah-nulth Communities.
Responsibilities Include
- Conducts home visits with parents and be a resource to address concerns regarding child development issues
- Facilitates the development and implementation of individual care plans for children that reflect the choices and priorities identified by their families
- Assists the family in planning activities in the home and community which will encourage the growth and development of the child
- Introduces the family to community resources and comprehensive services which will be of benefit to the child and family
- Provides ongoing evaluation on activities
- Works collaboratively with the community to deliver group services that promote positive child development
Preferred Qualifications
- A related university degree, or diploma with relevant experience in a similar discipline (e.g., Early Childhood Education with experience, Nursing, or Child & Youth Care)
- Knowledge of existing historical barriers to active First Nation families and parent involvement in their child’s development
- Sensitivity to the real needs of First Nation’s families
- Able to act with tact, meet deadlines, and maintain productive working relationships
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Southern Region Communities
- Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)
Apply by sending your cover letter, three references (available to contact) and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.