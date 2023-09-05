The Ditidaht First Nation is pleased to offer a fixed term employment opportunity for Education Assistant position within the Ditidaht Community School from September 18th 2023 – June 28th 2024. There are two openings for this position.
The Education Assistant will work up to 30 hours per week on a schedule determined by the Principal.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Prepares materials in conjunction and collaboration with the classroom Teacher to be used with the students;
- Assists student(s) to participate in activities involving fine and gross motor development;
- Participates in child specific training to carry out specialized activities such as Read Well program, Corrective Reading, Saxon Math program;
- Assists the classroom Teacher with the delivery of programs in a multi-age classroom;
- Follows yearly, monthly, weekly and daily instructional plans implemented by the Teacher;
- Provides one on one support including tutoring, and reviewing classroom assignments with students;
- Accompanies Teachers and students on field trips;
- Marks, corrects and records student work as required;
- Liaises with the Teacher when required, to report on student observations and monitoring;
- Attends meetings with parents when requested by the Teacher;
- Maintains confidentiality on information relating to students;
- Positively influences student behavior and standards of conduct;
- Supervision duties as assigned such as recess or lunch supervision;
- Supports and reinforces lessons by providing supplemental one on one or group instruction with lesson review for students;
- Enforces rules for behavior and procedures for maintaining order among the students for whom they are responsible and maintains effective discipline and a safe learning environment in the classroom, fieldtrips or other school-sponsored events;
- Participates in school wide events including playground activities and field trips; and attends relevant training/workshops identified by the Principal to enhance program services;
- Monitors areas of responsibility for opportunities for improvement and innovation and works proactively to implement these;
- Attends departmental and staff meetings and events as required;
- Adheres to departmental policies and procedures, and all other policies, bylaws and laws adopted by Council as well as legislated policies;
- Ensures that service quality standards are maintained and consistently delivered in all areas of responsibility;
- Maintains strict confidentiality and exercises sound judgment and discretion when dealing with sensitive issues;
- Develops effective working relationships with students, families and co-workers by assisting in the resolution of issues and complaints and refers them to the Principal and Teacher when required;
- Presents a professional, positive and helpful attitude at all times when interacting with students, families and co-workers;
- Promotes a safe work place; ensures that all established safety procedures are followed;
Carries out other duties essential to the position as directed by the Principal.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Applicants are invited to email their cover letter and resume to Emily MacLennan, Principal, at maclennane@ditidahtschool.ca by 4:00PM on Monday, September, 11th.
For further information about this position please contact Emily MacLennan at 250-745-3223.
The Education Assistant is considered a position of trust; therefore, a Criminal Record check will be conducted on the proposed employees.
Thank you for your interest in this position, only those short listed will be contacted further.