The Human Services Department currently has an opportunity for a full-time Education Coordinator to become part of a growing team to support the development of programs and services to support the children, families and individuals who are members of the Uchucklesaht Tribe in pursuing their education and career aspirations.

This position provides opportunities to:

• Provide leadership and administrative oversight to the K-12 support program and the Post Secondary Education program.

• Organize and deliver community education events and programs.

• Liaise with students and families to offer appropriate assistance to meet students’ goals.

• Develop and maintain relationships with schools, institutions, agencies and services related to school aged children and adult students

• Identify trades and vocational training opportunities.

• Administer budgets and ensure financial reporting is accurate, complete and meets deadlines.

Required Qualifications:

• Post secondary education in the area of education, and/or equivalent experience.

• 3-5 years of related work experience, preferably in an aboriginal setting.

• Demonstrated achievements in an educational setting.

• Valid Driver’s license.

• Successful background checks, including, vulnerable sector criminal record check, employment verification, reference checks, and education/credential verification.