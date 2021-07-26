The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker (Term) to work with Indigenous students at Gold River Secondary School level (Gold River). The Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker supports students at the Grade 8 to 12 level; culturally, achievement and socially, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. This term position to provide services while the regular Nuu-chah-nulth Education worker is off and requires working Monday to Friday and 7½ hours per day. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day direction of the principal in the school. This Term position is from September 7, 2021 until June 23, 2022.

Responsibilities will include:

Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community

Collaborate with school administrator and other school staff to develop cultural plans for your school

Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff

Communicate regularly with students to mentor and promote positive behaviours that improve achievement, attendance, self-confidence

Closely monitor student achievement performance and assisting students in classroom

Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities

Provide early intervention for students at risk of withdrawing or failing school and assist with developing appropriate mentorship and supports

Provide support to school administrators and other school staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements

Preferred Qualifications: