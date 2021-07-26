The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker (Term) to work with Indigenous students at Gold River Secondary School level (Gold River). The Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker supports students at the Grade 8 to 12 level; culturally, achievement and socially, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. This term position to provide services while the regular Nuu-chah-nulth Education worker is off and requires working Monday to Friday and 7½ hours per day. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day direction of the principal in the school. This Term position is from September 7, 2021 until June 23, 2022.
Responsibilities will include:
- Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community
- Collaborate with school administrator and other school staff to develop cultural plans for your school
- Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff
- Communicate regularly with students to mentor and promote positive behaviours that improve achievement, attendance, self-confidence
- Closely monitor student achievement performance and assisting students in classroom
- Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities
- Provide early intervention for students at risk of withdrawing or failing school and assist with developing appropriate mentorship and supports
- Provide support to school administrators and other school staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements
Preferred Qualifications:
- Grade 12 or GED with experience in tutoring or mentoring children or youth
- Two to three years of direct involvement with Nuu-chah-nulth people, culture and traditions
- Demonstrated fluency in/or willingness to learn Nuu-chah-nulth language
- Familiarity and appreciation for Nuu-chah-nulth culture and traditions
- Excellent interpersonal skills and strong belief that with support all students can learn and achieve a path to success
- Valid BC driver’s license, reliable vehicle and willingness to travel
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by August 12, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for the interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of the Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditions, and practices.)