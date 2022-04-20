The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the part-time Elders Coordinator position.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Reporting to the Community Services Manager, the Elders Coordinator is responsible for organizing and facilitating elders’ meetings, events, and program activities, and for administering the Elders Wood Program.

Organize at least one monthly social/and or educational event for the Elders to attend

Organize and facilitates the Elders’ committee meetings as needed; Creates the agenda and records the meeting minutes

Manages the elders’ budget and reports as required

Informs Elders of Membership meetings, fish/seafood distributions, and community events

Facilitates and arranges the registration, bookings, and travel requirements for out-ot-town events

Organizes yearly special events (i.e., Christmas, Elders Island luncheon, Elders Gathering Conference)

Prepares and submits proposals and grants for additional programs and activities

Works collaboratively with Tseshaht staff cost sharing lunches, meetings, and activities

Prepares a report for the annual AGM

Maintains a high level of confidentiality and uses discretion on all matters relating to the affairs of Tseshaht First Nation.

QUALIFICATIONS