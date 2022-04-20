The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the part-time Elders Coordinator position.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Reporting to the Community Services Manager, the Elders Coordinator is responsible for organizing and facilitating elders’ meetings, events, and program activities, and for administering the Elders Wood Program.
- Organize at least one monthly social/and or educational event for the Elders to attend
- Organize and facilitates the Elders’ committee meetings as needed; Creates the agenda and records the meeting minutes
- Manages the elders’ budget and reports as required
- Informs Elders of Membership meetings, fish/seafood distributions, and community events
- Facilitates and arranges the registration, bookings, and travel requirements for out-ot-town events
- Organizes yearly special events (i.e., Christmas, Elders Island luncheon, Elders Gathering Conference)
- Prepares and submits proposals and grants for additional programs and activities
- Works collaboratively with Tseshaht staff cost sharing lunches, meetings, and activities
- Prepares a report for the annual AGM
- Maintains a high level of confidentiality and uses discretion on all matters relating to the affairs of Tseshaht First Nation.
QUALIFICATIONS
- The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:
- Grade 12 equivalence, Human Service Worker Certificate, or previous experience working with the elderly population
- Valid BC driver’s license with an acceptable driver’s abstract and access to reliable transportation is required; class 4 driver’s license would be considered an asset
- Previous experience organizing and facilitating meetings, working with small and large groups, and organizing and planning activities and events
- Previous experience taking minutes and public speaking is required
- Excellent interpersonal and people skills with strong communication skills, both oral and written
- Maintains a professional appearance
- Organized, reliable, and accountable
- Ability to work as part of a team, independently, and with minimal supervision
- Competent working with Microsoft Office including Outlook, Word, and Excel.
Company
Tseshaht First Nation
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and two (2) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Victoria White, Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: vshrimpton@tseshaht.com
CLOSING DATE: April 26, 2022