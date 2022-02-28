The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a professional, detailed-oriented Executive Assistant to support the NTC Executive Director, Human Resource Manager and Executive leadership team by carrying out a variety of important, confidential, and complex administrative support functions. This position is based at the main NTC office.
Responsibilities will include:
- Provide administrative support and assist in high level meeting coordination for: NTC Directors, NTC General Society, NTC Executive Committee, Human Resource Committee, and Management
- Coordinate all aspects of logistical needs for meetings and engagements for the Executive team
- Ensure meeting kit materials are compiled and kits are prepared, prepare summary and action item notes, and develop draft records of decisions for each meeting
- Prepare draft administrative memos, letters, notices, as requested by Executive
- Review and code incoming invoices and forward to Executive Director for approval
- Maintain strong confidentiality on all Executive level and/or Human Resource matters of NTC
Essential Qualifications:
- A minimum of a high school diploma/GED with 3-5 years of office administration or executive support experience
- Certification in office administration, or related education program is an asset
- Must be professional, possess a strong work ethic, have a mature attitude, and practices sound judgement
- Superior time management, multi-tasking skills, ability to prioritize tasks, and able to work independently
- Have excellent communication skills (tactful/respectful), proven ability to write and format moderately complex documents, and manage information flow skillfully
- Proficient at technical setups for virtual meeting platforms like Zoom and MS Teams and ensuring proper invites to virtual attendees
- Knowledge and understanding of the general meeting processes including rules of order, recording of decisions at the committee and/or political/society level
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office programs
- Understanding of First Nation’s governance and protocols would be considered an asset
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to a vehicle for business travel, and must willing to travel for out-of-town meeting with occasional overnight stays
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $50,000 - $58,000
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1:00 pm, March 7, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (who are available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted)