The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a professional, detailed-oriented Executive Assistant to support the NTC Executive Director, Human Resource Manager and Executive leadership team by carrying out a variety of important, confidential, and complex administrative support functions. This position is based at the main NTC office.

Responsibilities will include:

Provide administrative support and assist in high level meeting coordination for: NTC Directors, NTC General Society, NTC Executive Committee, Human Resource Committee, and Management

Coordinate all aspects of logistical needs for meetings and engagements for the Executive team

Ensure meeting kit materials are compiled and kits are prepared, prepare summary and action item notes, and develop draft records of decisions for each meeting

Prepare draft administrative memos, letters, notices, as requested by Executive

Review and code incoming invoices and forward to Executive Director for approval

Maintain strong confidentiality on all Executive level and/or Human Resource matters of NTC

Essential Qualifications:

A minimum of a high school diploma/GED with 3-5 years of office administration or executive support experience

Certification in office administration, or related education program is an asset

Must be professional, possess a strong work ethic, have a mature attitude, and practices sound judgement

Superior time management, multi-tasking skills, ability to prioritize tasks, and able to work independently

Have excellent communication skills (tactful/respectful), proven ability to write and format moderately complex documents, and manage information flow skillfully

Proficient at technical setups for virtual meeting platforms like Zoom and MS Teams and ensuring proper invites to virtual attendees

Knowledge and understanding of the general meeting processes including rules of order, recording of decisions at the committee and/or political/society level

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office programs

Understanding of First Nation’s governance and protocols would be considered an asset

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to a vehicle for business travel, and must willing to travel for out-of-town meeting with occasional overnight stays

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $50,000 - $58,000