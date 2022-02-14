The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS) is seeking a qualified person to fill a permanent, full-time Family Wellness Worker position. Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this position works within the F&CS program to provide culturally sensitive support to children, youth and families.

Responsibilities Include

Supporting children, youth and families as identified by the Usma program and Team Leads

Providing in-home supports to help promote health, safety and wellness

Plan and facilitate cultural learning opportunities for children and youth in care

Support appropriate contact and involvement with extended family, including transportation and supervision

Working closely with a range of community partners

Collaborating with Family Service Social workers to support Family Plans and provide supporting documentation

Preferred Qualifications

Diploma in the human or social services field, or Grade 12 plus three years’ experience in a social service setting

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and family traditions would be considered an asset

Effective organization and time management skills

Computer literate and comfortable using technology in the workplace

Ability to work flexible hours

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000. To learn more about this special work opportunity contact Kelly Edgar, Usma F&CS Director by email: Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org.