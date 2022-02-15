The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS) is seeking a qualified person to fill a permanent, full-time Family Wellness Worker position. Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this position works within the F&CS program to provide culturally sensitive support to children, youth and families.

Responsibilities Include

Supporting children, youth and families as identified by the Usma program and Team Leads

Providing in-home supports to help promote health, safety and wellness

Plan and facilitate cultural learning opportunities for children and youth in care

Support appropriate contact and involvement with extended family, including transportation and supervision

Working closely with a range of community partners

Collaborating with Family Service Social workers to support Family Plans and provide supporting documentation

Preferred Qualifications