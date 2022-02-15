Family Wellness Worker

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS) is seeking a qualified person to fill a permanent, full-time Family Wellness Worker position.  Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this position works within the F&CS program to provide culturally sensitive support to children, youth and families.

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Supporting children, youth and families as identified by the Usma program and Team Leads
  • Providing in-home supports to help promote health, safety and wellness
  • Plan and facilitate cultural learning opportunities for children and youth in care
  • Support appropriate contact and involvement with extended family, including transportation and supervision
  • Working closely with a range of community partners
  • Collaborating with Family Service Social workers to support Family Plans and provide supporting documentation

 

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Diploma in the human or social services field, or Grade 12 plus three years’ experience in a social service setting
  • Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and family traditions would be considered an asset
  • Effective organization and time management skills
  • Computer literate and comfortable using technology in the workplace
  • Ability to work flexible hours
  • Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

 

 

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000.  To learn more about this special work opportunity contact Kelly Edgar, Usma F&CS Director by email: Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org.

 

Apply by 1pm February 28, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:

 

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Fax: (250) 723-0463

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

 

