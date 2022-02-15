The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS) is seeking a qualified person to fill a permanent, full-time Family Wellness Worker position. Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this position works within the F&CS program to provide culturally sensitive support to children, youth and families.
Responsibilities Include
- Supporting children, youth and families as identified by the Usma program and Team Leads
- Providing in-home supports to help promote health, safety and wellness
- Plan and facilitate cultural learning opportunities for children and youth in care
- Support appropriate contact and involvement with extended family, including transportation and supervision
- Working closely with a range of community partners
- Collaborating with Family Service Social workers to support Family Plans and provide supporting documentation
Preferred Qualifications
- Diploma in the human or social services field, or Grade 12 plus three years’ experience in a social service setting
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and family traditions would be considered an asset
- Effective organization and time management skills
- Computer literate and comfortable using technology in the workplace
- Ability to work flexible hours
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000. To learn more about this special work opportunity contact Kelly Edgar, Usma F&CS Director by email: Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org.
Apply by 1pm February 28, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.