The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Field Epidemiologist to fill a term, full-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety.

Based out of Port Alberni, the Field Epidemiologist works under the leadership, direction and support of the Director of Research and Executive Research Director (Epidemiology) to oversee and manage all aspects of field implementation in the study. This position will lead a team comprised of the Project Coordinator, Data Manager, Community-based Researchers, Community Support Workers, and Phlebotomists.

This position includes travel (including road, boat, and airplane) to participating Nuu-chah-nulth nations and regional urban centers for research implementation and data collection. This position will work on site wherever research is implemented and provide day-to-day oversight, direction and leadership to the Field Implementation Teams with detailed attention to ethical principles and scientific quality assurance.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees and directs field implementation of the study by field team.

Directs and oversees the work of Project Coordinator and Data Manager.

Prepares study protocol documents for all aspects of research project.

Oversees/conducts training of field staff in study protocols.

Oversees/conducts biological sample protocols.

Critically evaluates and assesses epidemiological/statistical and other scientific evidence, studies, targeted surveillance and research activities and methodologies.

Prepares reports, briefings, presentations, responses to enquiries, the media, and the public.

Preferred Qualifications