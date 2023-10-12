Hours of Work: Part time (20 hours/week)

Place of Work: MHSS office in Tofino

Reports to: Assistant General Manager

Wage: $24-29/hr depending on experience, plus Ahousaht/Tofino travel stipend

The Maaqutusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society (MHSS) was incorporated by the Ahousaht Ha’wiih, Chief & Council and advisors in 2012 to ensure that the Ahousaht Nation once again retained control over decisions for and about economic development in Ahousaht territories, and to ensure that all development activities:

● Benefit the Ahousaht people collectively;

● Respect and reflects Ahousaht cultural values;

● Foster sustainable economic growth in the Ahousaht community; and

● Subscribe to principles of good business and governance.

Job Description

MHSS is seeking a motivated and meticulous certified bookkeeper to join our team in the role of Finance Officer. The Finance Officer will play a crucial role in maintaining accurate financial records, tracking expenses, managing payroll, accounts receivable and accounts payable, and ensuring compliance with financial regulations across all business entities. The position will report to the Assistant General Manager and work closely with other members of the organization, and our external accounting department.

The Finance Officer is an integral part of the team, and is expected to work in a respectful manner towards everyone, practicing the Ahousaht values of:

o Iisʔaḱstaƛ—respect one another;

o Haaḥuupstaƛ—teach one another;

o Ya?akstaƛ—care for one another;

o Huupiił’aƛ—help one another; and

o Heshook-ish Tsawalk—everything is one, everything is interconnected.

Ideally, the Finance Officer will report to work at the MHSS office in Tofino.

Alternate arrangements for the right candidate may be considered. The position could also be expanded to full time by adding additional administrative duties and responsibilities. Please inquire.

Key Responsibilities

Bookkeeping and Accounting

● Maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records using Sage50 Cloud accounting software

● Record financial transactions, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll.

● Reconcile bank statements and credit card statements regularly.

● Prepare and process invoices, receipts, and expense reports.

● Assist in the preparation of financial statements and reports.

Financial Reporting:

● Generate financial reports, including income statements and balance sheets.

● Prepare financial reports for internal use and external stakeholders.

● Assist in budget preparation and monitoring.

● Provide financial data and reports as needed for audits and grant applications.

Payroll Processing:

● Process payroll accurately and in a timely manner.

● Ensure proper deductions and withholdings.

● Maintain payroll records.

● Address payroll-related inquiries from employees.

Accounts Receivable:

● Monitor accounts receivable and ensure timely invoicing and collections.

● Follow up on outstanding invoices and resolve payment discrepancies.

● Prepare aging reports to track receivables.

Compliance and Regulations:

● Ensure compliance with all relevant financial regulations and reporting requirements.

● Stay updated on changes in tax laws and regulations affecting Indigenous owned companies and non-profit organizations.

● Assist in the preparation of annual tax returns.

Financial Analysis:

● Assist in analyzing financial data to identify trends, variances, and opportunities for cost savings.

● Provide financial insights and recommendations to support decision-making.

Qualifications

● Certified Bookkeeper designation or equivalent certification

● Proven experience in bookkeeping and accounting, with a focus on payroll and accounts receivable

● Experience working with Indigenous-owned businesses and non-profits an asset

● Proficiency in accounting software (Sage) and Microsoft Office and Google suite

● Strong attention to detail and accuracy in financial record-keeping

● Knowledge of financial regulations and tax laws relevant to Indigenous owned business and non-profit organizations

● Excellent organizational and time management skills

● Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

● Ability to work independently, and collaboratively as part of a team