Position Overview

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Part-time Financial Controller to oversee and manage our accounting

operations. The Financial Controller, a hybrid position, will play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy, compliance,

and efficiency of our financial systems while providing strategic guidance to support the organization's financial health.

Key Responsibilities:

• Support all accounting operations, ensuring full cycle accounting processes are efficiently executed.

• Monitor the quality of financial transactions and reporting to maintain accuracy and compliance.

• Ensure strict adherence to regulatory bodies' guidelines and requirements.

• Coordinate the preparation of budgets and financial forecasts, analyzing and reporting variances.

• Facilitate month-end and year-end closing processes, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

• Prepare and publish timely, accurate, and compliant financial statements.

• Conduct thorough reviews of reports for accuracy and completeness as necessary.

• Maintain charts of accounts and prepare entries for posting to accounts.

• Develop and maintain effective relationships with Ditidaht First Nation staff and community members while providing coaching and mentorship to junior team members.

Qualifications:

• CPA designation (CAFM designation considered an asset).

• Proven experience working with full-cycle accounting processes.

• Knowledge of Sage 300 or Sage Intacct considered an asset.

• Experience working with First Nation communities or organizations preferred.

• Extensive knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Public Sector Accounting

Standards (PSAS).

• Understanding of business, accounting, management, and practice development principles.

Competitive wage based on experience and qualifications.