The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Fisheries Manager. This is a full-time position at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week) with some hours required outside of regular office hours.
JOB HIGHLIGHTS
Tseshaht First Nation territory is located on the beautiful West Coast of Vancouver Island and spans from the La Perouse bank off shore to Barkley Sound, the Broken Group Islands and Alberni Inlet to Port Alberni and Sproat and Great Central Lakes. A chance to work amongst these amazing places while spending time on the water and protecting Tseshaht’s hahuułi (Traditional territory) is part of the job.
Working with a truly engaged community that fish and fishing is integral to their life. Representing the community at the Area 23 harvest roundtable where true collaborative fisheries management takes place for the salmon in area 23.
JOB PURPOSE
A Fisheries Manager is required to manage Tseshaht Fisheries and Fishery programs. In consultation with other Fisheries/Fishery vested interest groups, including the TFN Council and Fisheries Committee, this position is responsible to coordinate the development and manage the operation of the TFN Fisheries Management Plan. This position also actively leads the planning and organizing of fishery programs to monitor, protect and sustain the TFN Fishery resource and habitat.
Work with commercial and community fishers to harvest and distribute high quality seafood to the community members. This position is responsible for staffing and management of Fish Days at Paper Mill Dam park on the Somass River.
In consultation with the Fisheries Committee, this position manages the annual schedule of Fisheries for Salmon, Chinook, Chum and Coho and oversees compliance with Fisheries Acts and Regulations.
JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:
- Post secondary degree, a Resource Management/Biology Degree, or Technologist Diploma and/or Fishery/Marine Biology course accreditations.
- Other training of benefit includes: Project Management, First Nation Traditional Values & Philosophies, Diving Certification, First Aid and Water Safety certification.
- 5 to 7 years of Fisheries work experiences.
- First Nation Fisheries resource management experience is an asset.
- Knowledge of Tseshaht cultural and spiritual beliefs and the living
- environments of the Tseshaht membership is an asset.
- High level of proficiency with Fisheries related equipment and with use of
- survey equipment and techniques.
- Good knowledge of office systems and use of computers. Proficient with
- reading/interpreting Marine Maps and Charts and with other Fisheries project
- blueprints or architectural drafts.
- Well developed negotiation, supervisory and mentoring/coaching skills.
- Proven analytical skills, for interpretation and problem solving.
- Good written and verbal communication skills, demonstrated ability to
- administer confidential Fisheries matters with integrity and professionalism.
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Victoria White, Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com
CLOSING DATE: February 24, 2023