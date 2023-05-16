The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs) are a progressive, forward-thinking, First Nations Treaty Government. We are growing and seek a career-minded, dedicated, hands-on, professional to assume the role of Fisheries & Marine Conservation Manager (FMCM).
Reporting to the Director of Lands & Resources (DLR), the FMCM is responsible for the overall management/leadership, planning, delivery and administration of the conservation and fisheries program areas. Working out of Kyuquot or the Campbell River office you will be part of a top-notch team of professionals. This exciting role comes with a competitive salary, great benefits, generous pension, and time off to achieve work-life balance! If you’re a motivated individual with a passion for fisheries and conservation, we’d love to hear from you!
Duties & Responsibilities
• Develops, plans, and administers day-to-day operations of the program area
• Responsible/accountable for activities of KCFN employees and external contractors
• Administers, manages, and champions marine treaty harvesting rights
• Manage KCFN fisheries and the marine environment in accordance with KCFN law and policy and the Maa-nulth Treaty in the best interests of present and future citizens
• Work collaboratively with KCFN’s Food Fishery Manager and other Maa-nulth First Nations to manage KCFN Harvesting allocations.
• Manages and responds to consultation on marine/fisheries matters.
• Develop systems and policies to implement the Maa-nulth treaty, KCFN law and KCFN policy direction including the governance and oversight of activities in KCFN marine territories.
• Collaborates with other KCFN depts/stakeholders to ensure goals/objectives of the Program(s) are achieved
• Acts as a primary point of contact for community members with questions/issues concerning fisheries/marine/conservation matters
• Manages scientific and indigenous knowledge research programs to enable KCFN Government decision making
• Develops funding proposals and negotiate contribution agreements for funding from private, federal and provincial sources
• Performs duties and responsibilities as assigned under KCFN law
• Carry out additional tasks as directed by the Director in relation to the marine environment.
• Liaises, collaborates, and manages relationships with various (internal and external) persons/agencies
• Delivers presentations at community events, other public forums, and meetings
• Manages or participates in various special projects
• Creates and submits reports to the DLR (or other stakeholders) as required
• Prepares and submits project budgets, as required, to the DLR (and other stakeholders)
• Responsible/accountable for employee management, recruitment, evaluations, and training, professional development (and partners with the HR Manager in these areas)
• Fosters and champions good communications, healthy relationships, respect, healthy boundaries, fairness, and integrity within the Dept.
• Creates, develops, and amends policies, protocols, practices, and procedures for the Dept.
• Seeks and applies for grants/funding streams to support new and existing services within the Dept (and completes the reporting for those grants/funding streams in a timely fashion)
• Records all incidents/issues, creates incident reports, and conducts the required follow-up
• Develops and maintains filing systems to ensure accuracy and integrity of KCFN records
• Creates and supports a culture of safe work practices/protocols consistent with WorkSafe standards – and coaches employees to observe and practice same
• Travels regularly between the Houpsitas and Campbell River offices
• Other duties as assigned by the DLR or his/her designate
Our ideal candidate
• Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Fish/Marine Biology/Natural Resource Management or similar field with 5-8 years of progressive experience in marine natural resource management or similar leadership role – strong asset
• A diploma or certificate may be accepted if the applicant has considerable work experience in fisheries and marine conservation
• Demonstrated experience managing relationships with external bodies/gov’t depts/enforcement agencies (ie DFO, Ministry of Forests, Conservations Officers Service)
• Understanding of KCFN/federal/provincial laws and regulations pertaining to fisheries, harvesting, and the marine environment
• Demonstrated experience managing complex projects to successful outcomes
• Experience developing strategic goals, work plans, and policies and procedures
• Experience managing contracts, employees & contractors
• Demonstrated experience in an environment that requires confidentiality and neutrality
• Ability to function in a cross-cultural environment
• Demonstrated ability to research, consider options, & make decisions based on complex considerations
• Experience writing policies, reports, proposals and conducting presentations
• Experience working with First Nations Governments and organizations and an understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture
• Experience working in remote locations
• An acceptable Police Information Check (formerly known as an RCMP criminal record check) – required
Company
Location
Contact Info
CLOSING DATE & TIME: Open until filled
START DATE: ASAP STATUS: Permanent, Full-Time
COMPENSATION: Competitive + group benefits (health, insurance, pension)
TO APPLY: E-mail cover letter & resume to Dwayne Worthing, HR Manager, at hrmanager@tiicma.com citing “FMCM” in the subject heading of your e-mail. In accordance with s.42 of the BC Human Rights Code, preference may be given to Indigenous applicants.
We thank all those who apply, however only those shortlisted will be contacted for interviews