The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs) are a progressive, forward-thinking, First Nations Treaty Government. We are growing and seek a career-minded, dedicated, hands-on, professional to assume the role of Fisheries & Marine Conservation Manager (FMCM).

Reporting to the Director of Lands & Resources (DLR), the FMCM is responsible for the overall management/leadership, planning, delivery and administration of the conservation and fisheries program areas. Working out of Kyuquot or the Campbell River office you will be part of a top-notch team of professionals. This exciting role comes with a competitive salary, great benefits, generous pension, and time off to achieve work-life balance! If you’re a motivated individual with a passion for fisheries and conservation, we’d love to hear from you!

Duties & Responsibilities

• Develops, plans, and administers day-to-day operations of the program area

• Responsible/accountable for activities of KCFN employees and external contractors

• Administers, manages, and champions marine treaty harvesting rights

• Manage KCFN fisheries and the marine environment in accordance with KCFN law and policy and the Maa-nulth Treaty in the best interests of present and future citizens

• Work collaboratively with KCFN’s Food Fishery Manager and other Maa-nulth First Nations to manage KCFN Harvesting allocations.

• Manages and responds to consultation on marine/fisheries matters.

• Develop systems and policies to implement the Maa-nulth treaty, KCFN law and KCFN policy direction including the governance and oversight of activities in KCFN marine territories.

• Collaborates with other KCFN depts/stakeholders to ensure goals/objectives of the Program(s) are achieved

• Acts as a primary point of contact for community members with questions/issues concerning fisheries/marine/conservation matters

• Manages scientific and indigenous knowledge research programs to enable KCFN Government decision making

• Develops funding proposals and negotiate contribution agreements for funding from private, federal and provincial sources

• Performs duties and responsibilities as assigned under KCFN law

• Carry out additional tasks as directed by the Director in relation to the marine environment.

• Liaises, collaborates, and manages relationships with various (internal and external) persons/agencies

• Delivers presentations at community events, other public forums, and meetings

• Manages or participates in various special projects

• Creates and submits reports to the DLR (or other stakeholders) as required

• Prepares and submits project budgets, as required, to the DLR (and other stakeholders)

• Responsible/accountable for employee management, recruitment, evaluations, and training, professional development (and partners with the HR Manager in these areas)

• Fosters and champions good communications, healthy relationships, respect, healthy boundaries, fairness, and integrity within the Dept.

• Creates, develops, and amends policies, protocols, practices, and procedures for the Dept.

• Seeks and applies for grants/funding streams to support new and existing services within the Dept (and completes the reporting for those grants/funding streams in a timely fashion)

• Records all incidents/issues, creates incident reports, and conducts the required follow-up

• Develops and maintains filing systems to ensure accuracy and integrity of KCFN records

• Creates and supports a culture of safe work practices/protocols consistent with WorkSafe standards – and coaches employees to observe and practice same

• Travels regularly between the Houpsitas and Campbell River offices

• Other duties as assigned by the DLR or his/her designate

Our ideal candidate

• Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Fish/Marine Biology/Natural Resource Management or similar field with 5-8 years of progressive experience in marine natural resource management or similar leadership role – strong asset

• A diploma or certificate may be accepted if the applicant has considerable work experience in fisheries and marine conservation

• Demonstrated experience managing relationships with external bodies/gov’t depts/enforcement agencies (ie DFO, Ministry of Forests, Conservations Officers Service)

• Understanding of KCFN/federal/provincial laws and regulations pertaining to fisheries, harvesting, and the marine environment

• Demonstrated experience managing complex projects to successful outcomes

• Experience developing strategic goals, work plans, and policies and procedures

• Experience managing contracts, employees & contractors

• Demonstrated experience in an environment that requires confidentiality and neutrality

• Ability to function in a cross-cultural environment

• Demonstrated ability to research, consider options, & make decisions based on complex considerations

• Experience writing policies, reports, proposals and conducting presentations

• Experience working with First Nations Governments and organizations and an understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture

• Experience working in remote locations

• An acceptable Police Information Check (formerly known as an RCMP criminal record check) – required