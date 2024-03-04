The Tseshaht First Nation (TFN) Administration Office is now accepting applications to fill three (3) positions as a Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI) Fisheries Monitor. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

Tseshaht First Nation is looking to fill three (3) seasonal PSSI Fisheries Monitor positions to aid the Fisheries Department with their assessment and survey operations within the Tseshaht Territory. This position reports to the Fisheries Technician and is intended to strengthen Tseshaht First Nation’s monitoring skills through standardized training and sharing of operational tools, practices, networking, and enhancing capacity.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Takes part in frequent boat counts for recreational/sport fisheries within the territory, including rod and reel land-based fishing (sometimes in coordination with air-based monitoring).

Assist with Tseshaht Fisheries effort counts on the Somass River up to Papermill Dam.

Assist with crab and prawn trap counts in Barkley Sound and the Alberni Inlet.

Assist with dockside sampling and transport of samples to designated areas (within the mid-Island)

Assists with Tseshaht First Nation fisheries stewardship initiatives including working with RMOT’s and Guardians to gather environmental data such as temperature and oxygen readings.

Addresses any issues where appropriate and, when needed, records and/or reports incidents and issues to the appropriate authority.

Strong focus on safety and ability to follow safe work procedures is required.

Other related duties as assigned.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Grade 12 or GED

Experience with boat maintenance and basic maintenance of equipment and facilities.

Current First Aid Level 1 Certification.

Provide satisfactory reference checks and an acceptable criminal record check.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of Tseshaht territory, including marine territories and waterways, as well as trail systems.

Comfortable with marine travel and being outdoors.

Good team-player, supporting other positions within the Fisheries Department as needed and work within a collaborative team framework.

Friendly, positive, responsive, professional, and helpful.

­­Ability to operate and use a variety of tools and equipment; aptitude to learn and use new equipment and tools as needed (YSI Meters, basic water sampling techniques, data entry and reporting)

Good communication skills (verbal and written) Ability to perform physical work including lifting up to 50 lbs, bending, standing, and stooping; able to work in variable environments.

Able to work independently with minimal day-to-day supervision.

Basic computer and technical skills.

Genuine respect for Tseshaht First Nation culture and protocols

Willingness to complete training and certifications to increase skills, including: Small Vessel Operator Proficiency (SVOP), Marine First Aid (MED-A3), Restricted Operator Certificate (ROC-M), Swift-Water Rescue, safe fish harvesting, catch monitoring, survey techniques, office skills, and/or communication skills.

Working Conditions

Work is performed outdoors in all weather conditions, including dusty, hot, cold, and wet temperatures.

Regular bending, lifting, standing, stooping, climbing required.