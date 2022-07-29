Fisheries Program Manager

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking an experienced leader to take on the exciting, full-time opportunity of Fisheries Program Manager.  The position oversees all aspects of the NTC Fisheries Program (Uu-a-thluk), advancing Nuu-chah-nulth interests in fisheries access, management, and employment.  Based out of Port Alberni, the position requires frequent travel to all Nuu-chah-nulth territories and other locations in BC.

 

Job Overview: Leading an efficient and effective team within a well-established fisheries program, the Fisheries Program Manager works for the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations to achieve a wide variety of fisheries related goals and objectives. The Fisheries Program Manager coordinates Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries policy and technical support and reports to the NTC Executive, Directors, Ha’wiih, Nations and their members.

 

Required Qualifications

  • Undergraduate or graduate degree in Biology, Fisheries or Aquatic Science
  • Minimum ten years experience in fisheries management leadership roles
  • Practical experience in fish population and aquatic ecology assessments, stock assessment, and restoration planning and implementation
  • Understanding of fisheries issues, policies and legislation affecting BC First Nations, with ability to interpret and provide strategic direction with respect to federal and provincial government initiatives
  • Demonstrated ability to develop funding proposals, manage agreements and budgets, and report effectively to funders
  • Knowledge of marine and coastal governance structures and approaches as these impact fisheries
  • Solid track record of building and maintaining relationships across a wide spectrum of participants in management and governance processes
  • Experience working with First Nations and ability to function in a cross-cultural environment
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
  • Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy

 

Salary range: $90,000 – $127,000, commensurate with education and experience.

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by: 1:00 pm, August 15, 2022, by 

sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

Attn:  Human Resource Manager

Fax: 250-723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

