Position Overview

Hours of Work: Full Time

Place of Work: Ahous Fuel Stop in Ahousaht

Reports to: Assistant General Manager

Wage: $22/hr

Ahous Business Corporation is in search of a reliable, enthusiastic and friendly Fuel Station Manager, responsible for overseeing the daily operations and management of the Fuel Station, ensuring excellent customer service, efficient operations, and adherence to company policies and procedures. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strong leadership skills, excellent communication, and the ability to manage the fuel station effectively.

The Manager’s responsibilities are to:

➔ Operational Management: oversee all aspects of the fuel station’s operations, including fuel inventory management, sales transactions and facility maintenance, to ensure smooth and efficient functioning.

➔ Financial Management: Monitor and manage financial activities, including sales and expenses, to ensure adherence to financial regulations and company policies

➔ Guest Services: In addition to ensuring that Fuel Stop customers are receiving prompt, friendly and efficient service, addressing any concerns or complaints in a professional and timely manner, the successful candidate should be able to give accurate information to hikers and guests seeking to visit the Wild Side Trail. Competence in dealing with questions and giving information as well as a customer-oriented approach is essential. The goal is to make hikers and visitors feel comfortable and welcomed while visiting in our territory.

➔ Team Leadership: Supervise and lead fuel station employee(s) and/or summer students, providing guidance, training, and support to ensure exceptional customer service and adherence to operational standards

➔ Inventory Control: Implement and maintain effective inventory control procedures, including regular stock checks, ordering, and restocking, to prevent stockouts and minimize inventory discrepancies

➔ Reporting and Documentation: Maintain accurate records of sales, transactions, inventory and employee performance, and prepare regular reports for senior management, highlighting key performance indicators and areas for improvement.

➔ Safety & Compliance: Ensure compliance with safety regulations and company policies, promoting a safe working environment for employees and customers, and taking necessary actions to mitigate potential risks.

Qualifications:

● High school education preferred.

● Must be able to frequently lift 10 pounds and occasionally lift up to 30 pounds.

● Must successfully pass Math and Cashier Test.

● Proficient in basic math skills, collecting money and reconciling fees to permits issued.

● Familiarity with office machines (e.g. printer, computer laptop, telephone, vhf etc.)

● Proficient in English (oral and written)

● Strong work ethic, dependable, trustworthy, and motivated to responsibly show up for various shifts in a reliable, consistent and timely manner.

● Healthy lifestyle

● Very reliable

● Work on call if necessary

Requirements:

● WHMIS Certificate an asset

● First Aid Certificate an asset

● Excellent customer service skills

● Effective communication skills

● Able to work with team or independently

● Comfortable with cash outs and paperwork

● Comfortable with working longer days (up to 10 hours)

● Sufficient knowledge of the Wild Side Trail and surrounding areas to comfortably provide information and accurate directions (orientation will be provided)

● Must be willing to learn, self-motivated and be comfortable working in a fast-paced and demanding environment.

● Professional appearance and attitude.