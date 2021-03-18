The Uchucklesaht Tribe Government currently has an opportunity for a Funding Specialist. The Funding Specialist will be responsible for actively supporting the fund development and cultivation activities of Tribal Government. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to, researching, and identifying fundraising opportunities, provide required documentation to funders, negotiations with joint funding partners and manage relationships with funders including outreach and communication.

Preferred Qualifications and Capabilities:

• Bachelor’s Degree in a related field, such as Journalism, Communications, Marketing, Media Studies, etc. with three to five years of professional progressive work experience in writing proposals

• A portfolio showing examples of writing and proposals

• Outstanding writing skills and ability to write in a variety of target markets

• Ability to work independently and collaboratively to meet deadlines

• Detail-oriented mindset; productive without compromising quality

• Work in multiple proposal formats including but not limited to MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government offers competitive wage and benefits package commensurate with qualifications and experience.