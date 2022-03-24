The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Capital Program is seeking a qualified full-time Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Technician. The GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Technician is responsible for the compilation and analyses of GIS data. The GIS Technician will assist with designing, developing, and implementing systems and databases to access and store geospatial data. This position will analyze data utilizing mapping software to read and interpret maps and other GIS data and to compile reports. This position will enter information into the GIS database, design customized digital maps using geospatial data and analyze spatial and non-spatial information. This position is based out of the NTC Southern Region office (Port Alberni), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Responsibilities Include

Effectively communicate, verbal and written, and demonstrate excellent listening skills.

Work cooperatively and amicably in a team environment with a safety-first attitude.

Formulate recommendations to direct the development and maintenance of components of the GIS.

Prepare and execute a variety of computer application tools such as scripts, and menus.

Provide quality control/assurance including review, analysis, and revision of existing spatial data.

Identify software and hardware problems and document system changes, procedures, and problems.

Provide training, guidance, direction, and support to technical staff and other municipal GIS users.

Create and update data in multi-versioned geodatabases and ensure data quality and accuracy.

Knowledge of the Nuu-Chah-Nulth First Nations considered an asset.

Preferred Qualifications

Completion of a post-secondary diploma program in an acceptable related field, plus sound related experience, or an equivalent combination of training and experience, preferably in a municipal setting.

Considerable knowledge of ESRI based GIS software programs and hardware components of the Geographic Information System and programming methods applicable to the work.

Experience with CAD software and Engineering/Drafting is considered an asset.

Knowledge of mapping principles, techniques, coordinate geometry, and survey computations.

Experience with data in ArcGIS Enterprise Online, Survey123, Field Maps & Cityworks.

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $60,000 - $70,000.