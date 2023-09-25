is now accepting Expressions of Interest for the following Temporary Contractual Work Opportunity:

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. GROUND CLEARING CREW

Immediately filling multiple temporary contractual positions for a ground clearing crew who will clear and prepare the land for Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) in relation to our Alberni Indian Residential School Project, ʔuuʔatumin yaqckʷiimitqin (Doing it for our Ancestors).

•

Hours are 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday for a period of 4 weeks

•

Must have a license and reliable transportation to work

•

Must be hard working and reliable

