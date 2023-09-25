is now accepting Expressions of Interest for the following Temporary Contractual Work Opportunity:
Immediately filling multiple temporary contractual positions for a ground clearing crew who will clear and prepare the land for Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) in relation to our Alberni Indian Residential School Project, ʔuuʔatumin yaqckʷiimitqin (Doing it for our Ancestors).
Hours are 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday for a period of 4 weeks
Must have a license and reliable transportation to work
Must be hard working and reliable
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current professional or personal references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Victoria White, Executive Director
by mail/in person: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com
Tseshaht First Nation is an equal opportunity employer and encourages/expects that its membership and other First Nation members will apply with job qualification. Where possible, employment opportunities and contracted services shall be offered to Tseshaht members where qualified and eligible.
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.