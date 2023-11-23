Guardianship Team Leader

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking an experienced, highly effective Team Leader to fill a permanent, full-time position who focuses on collaborative practice for the day-to-day functioning of the Guardianship Team. Based out of Port Alberni, Usma Nuu-chah-nulth serves Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth, and families in the fourteen member Nations and the Port Alberni urban area. This is an opportunity to join a team that strongly focusses on nurturing the Nuu-chah-nulth identities of our children and youth in continuing care while working with our families and Nations to ensure connection and opportunities for children and youth to return home.

Responsibilities Include

Provides case consultation, supervision and mentorship to guardianship social workers and the Connections workers.

Engages family and Nations in planning for children and youth in continuing care.

Fosters strong care teams around each child and youth in continuing care.

Engages Nations and family in cultural planning for children and youth.

Supports collaborative decision making.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor of Social Work, or a Bachelor of Arts in Child and Youth Care, or a Masters in Social Work, with a minimum of three years direct supervisory experience preferred.

Possess C-6 Delegation, and direct experience in child and family services with a focus on Guardianship preferred.

Knowledge of related legislation.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Practical knowledge of Provincial Aboriginal Operational Practice Standards and Indicators

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range: $88,150 - $100,665. For information contact Kelly Edgar, Director Usma F&CS kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org