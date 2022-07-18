Ha-Shilth-Sa Reporter

The Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council’s Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper is seeking a term, full-time Reporter who can provide dedicated news coverage and the writing of stories that matter to First Nations and the general public. This position requires a self-motivated individual with strong work ethic, and with a working knowledge of journalism in social media. Based out of Port Alberni, Tofino, or Ucluelet, this is a term position to March 31, 2025.
Duties include:
- Produce pieces of editorial content daily, that will involve the coverage of events, conducting interviews, photography, and doing local-first, in-depth reporting involving Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations
- Conduct proper research required to produce content that is authentic, concise and clear
- Work with the Editor to react quickly to breaking news
- Develop and maintain a roster of local contacts and newsmakers
- Increase credibility of the publication through quality, trustworthy, and ethical work
Preferred Qualifications:
- Post-Secondary education in journalism, with a minimum of one-year of demonstrated writing experience and news gathering
- Strong reporting and writing skills, with a flair for the narrative
- Possess time management skills, including the ability to keep to tight deadlines
- Able to travel throughout Nuu-chah-nulth communities, and if necessary, on weekends, and do overtime work
- Computer literate, including knowledge of windows-based programs, InDesign and Photoshop
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
- Provide references and acceptable criminal record check
- Must be legally entitled to work in Canada
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $45,000 - $55,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by August 15, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume, 3 samples of published articles and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.