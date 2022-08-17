Ha-Shilth-Sa Reporter (Term)

The Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council’s Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper is seeking a term, full-time Reporter who can provide dedicated news coverage and the writing of stories that matter to First Nations and the general public.  This position requires a self-motivated individual with strong work ethic, and with a working knowledge of journalism in social media.  Based out of Port Alberni, Tofino, or Ucluelet, this is a term position to March 31, 2025.

 

 

Duties include:

 

  • Produce pieces of editorial content daily, that will involve the coverage of events, conducting interviews, photography, and doing local-first, in-depth reporting involving Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations
  • Conduct proper research required to produce content that is authentic, concise and clear
  • Work with the Editor to react quickly to breaking news
  • Develop and maintain a roster of local contacts and newsmakers
  • Increase credibility of the publication through quality, trustworthy, and ethical work

 

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • Post-Secondary education in journalism, with a minimum of one-year of demonstrated writing experience and news gathering
  • Strong reporting and writing skills, with a flair for the narrative
  • Possess time management skills, including the ability to keep to tight deadlines
  • Able to travel throughout Nuu-chah-nulth communities, and if necessary, on weekends, and do overtime work
  • Computer literate, including knowledge of windows-based programs, InDesign and Photoshop
  • Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
  • Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
  • Provide references and acceptable criminal record check
  • Must be legally entitled to work in Canada

 

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $45,000 - $55,000.   

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni, Tofino, or Ucluelet

Contact Info

Apply by August 25, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume, 3 samples of published articles and 3 references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

 We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

