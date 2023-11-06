The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a casual Harm Reduction Outreach Worker (available for a variety of shifts on-call) to provide culturally based support to Nuu-chah-nulth Southern Region individuals, families, and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high-risk lifestyles. Based out of Ahousaht this position will communicate with various service providers and coordinate activities to support wellness and healing within a culturally safe framework. Hours and shifts may vary – days, evenings, or weekends to provide outreach support to Nuu-chah-nulth clients away from home as well as in community.
Responsibilities Include
- Establish relationships with persons at risk and provide services directly to them as needed.
- Provide information about Drugs & Alcohol, Opioids, Harm Reduction and Services available.
- Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners in developing individualized and effective, strength-based, and culturally competent support plans.
- Have knowledge of Addiction services.
- Make referrals for urban individuals to appropriate resources.
- Provide ongoing support for treatment including follow up (i.e., reminders of appointments, transportation to pharmacies for medication).
- Develop and facilitate educational workshops and group discussions.
Preferred Qualifications
- Diploma in mental health, human services, or addictions studies, plus 3-5 years of experience working with the at-risk population.
- Knowledge of trauma-informed service practice, complex and intergenerational trauma.
- Possessing a compassionate personality and ability to work under pressure is paramount.
- Effective organization and time management skills, computer literate in the workplace.
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.
- Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s license.
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Hourly wage based on education, qualifications, and experience: $30.22 – $41.21.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm November 14, 2023 by sending your cover letter (indicating the community you are applying for), resume, and three references to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org