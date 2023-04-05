Harm Reduction Outreach Worker (2 Positions)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking two permanent, full-time Harm Reduction Outreach Workers to provide culturally based support to Nuu-chah-nulth Central Region individuals, families, and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high-risk lifestyles. Based out of Port Alberni this position will communicate with various service providers and coordinate activities to support wellness and healing within a culturally safe framework. This position will work evenings and weekends and provide outreach support to Nuu-chah-nulth clients away from home as well as in community.

Responsibilities Include

Establish relationships with persons at risk and provide outreach services directly to them as needed.

Provide information about Drugs & Alcohol, Opioids, Harm Reduction and Services available.

Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners in developing individualized and effective, strength-based, and culturally competent support plans.

Have knowledge of Addiction services.

Make referrals for urban individuals to appropriate resources.

Provide ongoing support for treatment including follow up (i.e. reminders of appointments, transportation to pharmacies for medication).

Develop and facilitate educational workshops and group discussions.

Preferred Qualifications