Harm Reduction Youth Outreach Worker

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Usma Family & Child Services Program is seeking a full-time Harm Reduction Outreach Worker for a maternity backfill through March 31, 2027. Based in Port Alberni, this role supports Nuu-chah-nulth youth ages 12–26 who are at risk of harm or substance use, with a focus on opioid-related risks. The position involves relationship-building, care coordination with service providers and communities, maintaining case records, and supporting wellness within a culturally safe framework. This position requires travel into remote communities including on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter.

Responsibilities Include

Build supportive relationships with at-risk youth and assist them in navigating health, social, and community systems.

Provide harm-reduction education and information related to mental health, substance use, opioids, and available services.

Collaborate with Nuu-chah-nulth communities and cross-sector partners to develop culturally competent, strength-based support plans.

Support youth with daily living needs, life skills, referrals, treatment follow-up, and crisis response.

Coordinate and facilitate workshops, wellness activities, healing/sharing circles, and group discussions.

Uphold Nuu-chah-nulth cultural protocols and integrate Nuu-chah-nulth and community resources into service delivery.

Maintain accurate documentation, data collection, and reporting, and provide regular updates to supervisors and partners.

Preferred Qualifications

Minimum Diploma required in Human Services or Addictions, plus 3-5 years of professional experience (ideally working with the at-risk population).

Knowledge of trauma-informed service practice, complex and intergenerational trauma.

Possessing a compassionate personality and ability to work under pressure is paramount.

Effective organization and time management skills, computer literate in the workplace.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

What We Offer: