KCFN has an exciting, fun & rewarding opportunity for a Head Start Support Worker (HSSW)! The HSSW is a vital part of the KCFN Education Team. He or she is responsible for ensuring that children have access to holistic, culturally-based early learning and development programs, services, and supports so they can reach their full potential. The HSSW provides training, resources, research and services that empower communities to increase capacity, quality and access for early learning and development programs. Through leadership and expertise, the HSSW champions the rights of children.

Duties/Tasks/Responsibilities:

• Provides instructional assistance such as but not limited to: facilitating learning centers, individual and small group instruction, facilitating and modeling play, assisting students with computers, and model good nutrition practices during meal/snack times

• Supervises children inside and outside of the building in a variety of situations

• Performs basic clerical and record-keeping duties

• Assists in the preparation of materials needed for classroom instruction

• Prepares the classroom for both small and large group instruction per lesson plan and Head Start requirements

• Performs general classroom duties as assigned in a preschool/special situation classroom

• Assists with special classroom, school and program events as requested

• Assists with meal and snack purchasing, preparation, and planning

• Assists with cleaning and disinfecting of classroom equipment and materials

• Attends staff meetings, and trainings when requested

Qualifications:

• Post-secondary education, child & youth, or early childhood education – strong asset

• Grade 12 diploma – required

• Experience working in an educational setting – asset

• Experience using Office 365, Google docs, Adobe and other software programs – assets

• Strong organizational, communication and conflict resolution skills (trauma informed)

• Experience working with First Nation organizations (in a remote setting) – asset

• An understanding and appreciation of Nuu-chah-nulth culture/Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language/protocols