The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full-time, Health Benefits Coordinator to oversee the NTC Health Benefits Program. This NTC program helps eligible Nuu-chah-nulth members with coverage for a range of health benefits that are not covered through other social programs or provincial health insurance. This position has a primary focus on coordinating (with First Nation travel clerks) client medical transportation to access medically required health services not available on reserve or community of residence. The Health Benefits Coordinator also monitors and assists clients in accessing benefits related to: dental care, vision care, mental health counselling, medical supplies and equipment, prescriptions and over the counter medications.

Responsibilities Include

Provides ongoing support to First Nations in the delivery of the Health Benefits programs

Coordinates with Medical Travel clerks regarding patient travel and procedures for subsequent approvals

Regularly communicates, educates, and coaches medical travel clerks on all medical travel policies, changes and updates

Reviews all submitted Patient travel reports for eligibility and authorizes payment of Health Benefits Claims and Invoices

Acts as a liaison between First Nations Health Authority, Island Health, and Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation’s communities on Patient Travel, and Crisis Counselling supports

Advocates for clients needing to access First Nation benefits exceptions with the First Nations Health Authority within the Health Benefits program and Jordan’s Principle

Prepare and submit reports adhering to the timely reporting requirements of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and the First Nation Health Authority

Preferred Qualifications

Degree in a field related to health promotion and a minimum of five-years direct front line experience working with indigenous people in health services and referrals process

Customer-service oriented with strong communication skills, and have a good attention to details

Computer literate and proficient in the following software: Excel, Word, Outlook and Adobe

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $70,000 annually.