Hesquiaht Elders Coordinator

Position Summary

Reporting to the Hesquiaht Tribal Administrator, the Elders Coordinator is responsible for organizing and facilitating Elder’s meetings, events and program activities; providing travel assistance as required; and for administering the Elders Emergency Housing Repair issues that support mobility and safety for Elders in Hot Springs Cove.

Key Duties & Responsibilities:

Organize at least one monthly social and/or educational event for the Elders to attend

Organize and facilitate the monthly Elders’ meeting; create the agenda and record the meeting minutes

Provide Elders with transportation to Hesquiaht Nation cultural events, and to and from other events as required

Ensure proper management of financial records, manage the Elder fund budgets and report as required

Inform Elders about Membership meetings and community events at least one week in advance; notify Elders about, and provide transportation to, community and cultural events

Facilitate and arrange the registration, bookings and travel requirements for out-of-town events

Create program activities and prepare the monthly newsletter; maintain and provide regular updates to the calendar

Organize special yearly events – Christmas, Elders Day, Elders Gathering Conference

Plan for and prepare the annual report to Chief and Council

Perform all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Hesquiaht First Nation policies and standards

Maintain a high level of confidentiality and use discretion on all matters relating to the affairs of the Hesquiaht Nation

Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience: