Homemaker Workers

Our Social & Health Department is now seeking Expressions of Interest from individuals interested in working as Homemakers, within the Tseshaht community, for Home Care Clients approved for housekeeping support services.
As a Homemaker, you will attend designated client homes on an “on-call” work schedule basis to complete housekeeping tasks, including: sweeping, vacuuming, mopping floors, doing client laundry, sanitizing/cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, making/changing of bed linens and light meal preparations.
JOB SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES
Individuals with the following skills and attributes are encouraged to apply:
• Must have formal training in homemaking or relevant experience in the housekeeping field,
• Possess a current Food Safe certificate and/or willingness to attend/complete training,
• Possess reliable transportation,
• Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act.
HOW TO APPLY
If this employment/contractual service opportunity is of interest to you, please email an Expression of Interest, together with your resume to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: A. Barbosa, Manager of Social Development & Health Services
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: abarbosa@tseshaht.com
CLOSING DATE: August 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM
Tseshaht First Nation is an equal opportunity employer and encourages/expects that its membership and other First Nation members will apply with job qualification. Where possible, employment opportunities and contracted services shall be offered to Tseshaht members where qualified and eligible.