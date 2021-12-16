The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Housing Manager. This position is a full time at 75 hours bi -weekly (37.5 hours per week).

The TFN Administration Office requires an individual with social development or housing program management experience to provide professional support and leadership for the delivery of community-based housing services. Flexibility is required for workdays and hours of work.

This position is responsible to manage a comprehensive range of housing programs involving varying degrees of complexity and multi-problem situational needs for case management. As the Program Manager for delivery of housing programs thithis position supervises staff involved in residential rehabilitation, maintenance and repairs, rental agreements, and property management. This position works with members residing both on and off reserve, building relationships with community, and families. This position maintains and builds relationships with NTC, CMHC, and other First Nations or government authorities involved in the housing field and works with these organizations to ensure support services effectively attend to needs.

The Program Manager ensures housing management is delivered in accordance with all pertinent legislation, acts and policies. As a professional, community-based resource, this position is fundamental to the achievement of objectives for membership housing.

EDUCATION, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE NEEDED

•Administers the Housing Program and coordinates a comprehensive range of housing services

•Handling of social housing, independent rental housing and mortgage tenancy arrangements.

•Liaison for CMHC housing programs and administers the Residential Rehabilitation Assistant Program (RRAP) and other housing plans and initiatives that qualify for CMHC& INAC funding.

•Extreme detail-oriented administrator who is able to work one on one with community members to review housing applications and tenancy situations.

•Assist with financing and rental arrangements; address property management issues;prepare work orders and coordinate repair estimates.

•A solid understanding related to administering First Nation Housing projects, budgets and tenancy arrangements.

•Grade 12 equivalency, plus post-secondary training relevant to Social Development or to Housing and Property Administration; or equivalent experience.

•Combine education and experience will be considered to meet requirements.

•Familiar with Tseshaht cultural and spiritual beliefs and the living environments of Tseshaht Membership.

•A minimum of 3 years of work experience at an Administrator/Coordinator level with administering social programs, with experiences specific to CMHC housing a definite asset.

•Must possess a valid Driver License and a vehicle.

•Business-related office skills, including computer skills are essential for maintaining budgets, client files, payment plans and housing subsidies.