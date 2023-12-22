The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a motivated, mid-level HR professional to join its Human Resources team as a Human Resource Generalist. This permanent, full-time, position will be involved in providing a full spectrum of HR functions (including full-cycle recruiting, training, performance management, employee relations, Health and Safey) that are essential to NTC’s departments’ programs and services. Based out of Port Alberni, the Human Resource Generalist is under the general supervision of the HR Manager.

Responsibilities Include

Collaborate with departmental leadership in recruitment, onboarding and staff relations

Perform daily administration work and support HR transactional processes

Collaborate with department managers or team leaders in new employee orientation and assist in the development of staff training programs

Coordinate with the HR Manager in the delivery of human resource initiatives

Advise managers and supervisors in best practices and strategies for managing supervisor HR problems and employee conflicts

Receive employee inquiries and provide support to employees on NTC policies and HR-related matters

Conduct risk assessments and ensure compliance with occupational safety standards

Preferred Qualifications

Degree in Human Resources or a general bachelor’s degree with associate degree in Human Resources with a minimum of 3 to 5 years relevant work experience in HR administration

A CPHR designation is required or a CIHRP designation with commitment to write the CPHR National Knowledge Exam to successfully earn the designation

write the CPHR National Knowledge Exam to successfully earn the designation Solid knowledge of labour Standard of BC and Canadian Labour Code

Excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills, ethics, and knowledge of Indigenous culture(s)

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Outlook, Teams, and PowerPoint

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan

Competitive benefits, and salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range: $63,000 - $73,000